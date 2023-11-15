Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $110.79, but opened at $126.08. Target shares last traded at $130.28, with a volume of 9,928,269 shares.

The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Target by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 9.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 17.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

