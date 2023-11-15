Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,983 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $429,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 678,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,524,000 after acquiring an additional 382,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

