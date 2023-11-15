Teradyne, Inc. (TER) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

Teradyne has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teradyne has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average of $101.06. Teradyne has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 172.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Teradyne by 27.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 29.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Read Our Latest Report on TER

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.