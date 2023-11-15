Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $5.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,400,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,562,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $771.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

