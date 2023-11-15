Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.20.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA traded up $3.71 on Wednesday, hitting $241.12. 16,253,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,469,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.64. The company has a market cap of $766.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

