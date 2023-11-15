Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $152.22. The company had a trading volume of 918,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,272. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.41 and its 200 day moving average is $166.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

