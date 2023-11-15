The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.