The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,517,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,279,378 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for approximately 11.5% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 2.21% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $328,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE IPG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 240,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,686. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.