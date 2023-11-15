The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Reduced by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,284 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Mosaic worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.48. 264,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,688. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

