The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Cut by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 2.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,459,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.35. The stock had a trading volume of 111,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

