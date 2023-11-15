The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,966,200 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the October 15th total of 2,183,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29,662.0 days.

The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHGRF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

About The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

