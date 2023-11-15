The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 178,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 17.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 932,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after acquiring an additional 138,214 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 35,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $168.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.76. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

