The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $168.93. 179,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

