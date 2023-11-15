Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.5% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $9.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.19. The company had a trading volume of 270,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,204. The company has a market cap of $181.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $482.55 and its 200 day moving average is $515.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

