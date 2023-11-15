Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.50

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 19248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the second quarter worth $64,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.
