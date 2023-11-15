TI Trust Inc. Buys 182 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TI Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 3.3% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 59.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $468.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.55 and a 200-day moving average of $464.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

