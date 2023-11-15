TI Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TI Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 4.1% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VEU stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 445,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,719. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

