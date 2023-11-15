TI Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TI Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $75.54. 274,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,683. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.