TI Trust Inc. Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

TI Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. 162,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,769. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0502 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

