TI Trust Inc. Has $393,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

TI Trust Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,618 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $158,434,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13,083.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,249,000 after buying an additional 1,380,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,177,000 after acquiring an additional 416,818 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BLV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.32. The company had a trading volume of 154,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,982. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.