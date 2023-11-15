TI Trust Inc. Purchases 790 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

TI Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 191,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 141,318 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 88,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 521,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,972,000 after purchasing an additional 214,031 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $91.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045,924. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $94.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.01.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

