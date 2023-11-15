TI Trust Inc. Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TI Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,614. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.