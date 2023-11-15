TI Trust Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TI Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 322,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,098,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 889,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,301,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,603. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average of $105.10. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

