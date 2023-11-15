TI Trust Inc. Sells 4,933 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

TI Trust Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after acquiring an additional 548,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,788 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 110,593 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,137,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN remained flat at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 202,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,028. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

