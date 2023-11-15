Tiptree Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Tiptree has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $659.30 million, a PE ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 1.10. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TIPT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TIPT

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tiptree by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tiptree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tiptree by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.