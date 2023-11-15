TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.61-$3.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 4,974 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.