Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Position Lowered by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers makes up about 1.2% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Toll Brothers worth $13,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 93,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,440. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.93.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

