Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Half Sky Capital UK Ltd

Half Sky Capital UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 218,941 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 22.1% of Half Sky Capital UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $42,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $208,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 142,069 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,769,226 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $249,057,000 after purchasing an additional 92,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 31.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,752,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,430,939. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. The company has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.96 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,550. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

