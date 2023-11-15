Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BWS Financial dropped their target price on Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UI

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $113.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.41. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $304.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $491.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.97 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. Analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.