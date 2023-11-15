Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.01

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 44178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $4.00 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.90.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 37,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.