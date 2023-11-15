USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.59

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 7622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,400.00%.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $193,038.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,729.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $193,038.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $105,883.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,019 shares in the company, valued at $494,303.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,660 shares of company stock worth $4,158,291.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,241,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

