Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,880,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 56,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.02.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vale
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vale Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.90. Vale has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.
Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vale will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Vale Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.
About Vale
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vale
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.