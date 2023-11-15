Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.