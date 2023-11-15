Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 240,664 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.34% of Valero Energy worth $971,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.03. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

