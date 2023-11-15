VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,911 shares during the quarter. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 3.67% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,375,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,787 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,924,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,210,000 after acquiring an additional 73,843 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,922,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,182,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,266,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after acquiring an additional 892,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 185,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM remained flat at $17.79 during trading on Wednesday. 7,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,179. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $19.11.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.