VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

MOAT stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,993 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.11. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

