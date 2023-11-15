VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stake Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3,668.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,334 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $18,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.85. 2,636,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,739,430. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $162.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.21.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

