Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.70. 28,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,396. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

