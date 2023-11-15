Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

