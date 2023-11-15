Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,042. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

