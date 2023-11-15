Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1,215.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.07. 192,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $295.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.85 and a 200-day moving average of $276.37.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

