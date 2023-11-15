Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Lowered by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $19,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,077. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.63. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

