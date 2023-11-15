Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $34,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.25. The stock had a trading volume of 206,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

