Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 182.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $18,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.81. 262,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,134. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

