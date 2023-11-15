Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.60. The stock had a trading volume of 102,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,236. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $248.33.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

