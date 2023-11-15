Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,631,420,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of MGV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.41. The stock had a trading volume of 66,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,520. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

