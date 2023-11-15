Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $49,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after acquiring an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,372,000 after acquiring an additional 115,588 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.96. The company had a trading volume of 80,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,530. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

