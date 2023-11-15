Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,169,000 after buying an additional 2,395,024 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,553,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,511,000 after acquiring an additional 900,367 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.74. 812,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,150. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

