Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.18. The stock had a trading volume of 134,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,938. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.83 and its 200-day moving average is $192.69.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

