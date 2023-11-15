Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Lifted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $88,634,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $41,871,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $165.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,828. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

